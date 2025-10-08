New Telegraph

October 8, 2025
Benue: Police Confirm 3 Dead As Violence Erupts In Taraku

The Benue State Police Com- mand has confirmed the death of three people and the destruction of property follow- ing a communal clash at Taraku, Gwer East Local Government Area of the state.

The incident which happened around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, reportedly began after the killing of one Jacob Kwaghgba, a 41-year-old member of the Benue State Civil Protection Guard. According to a post shared on X yesterday by security analyst, Zagazola Makama, Kwaghgba was attacked and stabbed by some locals while making inquiries in the community.

He was later rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, where he died while receiving treatment. His death triggered a reprisal by his relatives, leading to the killing of an 80-year-old woman, Luna Aeer, who was burnt to death in her house, and a 25-year-old man, Fidelis Aondohemba, who was shot dead.

