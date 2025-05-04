Benue: Police Commissioner Relocates Tactical Commanders To Troubled Areas

Share

The Benue State Commissioner of Police, CP Emenari Ifeanyi, on Saturday deployed Tactical Commanders to volatile areas across the State, charging them to restrategize and confront the security challenges plaguing communities.

The directive was issued during an emergency meeting held at the Police Officers’ Mess in Makurdi with Senior Police Officers, Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in attendance.

Ifeanyi urged the commanders to collaborate with other quasi-security outfits within their Areas of Responsibility (AOR), stressing the importance of community policing as a collective effort involving all stakeholders.

He reiterated the Force’s zero tolerance for corruption and any conduct that could tarnish the image of the Nigeria Police Force.

He also assured that officers who demonstrate professionalism in the discharge of their duties would be duly rewarded.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Catherine Sewuese Anene, the Commissioner expressed readiness to work in synergy with all security and quasi-security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, and other stakeholders committed to the security of the State.

