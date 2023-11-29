Benue: Police Bust Arms Manufacturers Hideout, Arrest 15 Suspects, Recover Weapons

…Trainee teenagers in weapons production also picked

…2 armed robbers and 7 ritualists from Delta State also nabbed

The Benue State Police Command yesterday said its detectives busted the hideouts of arms manufacturers along Adikpo-Vandeikya Local Government road in its bid to clamp down on syndicates and arrested fifteen suspects.

The command also said some teenagers of less than 13 years who are undergoing training in arms production were also picked at the training ground.

Spokesperson of the command, Catherine Sewuese Anene, a Superintendent of Police, disclosed this in a statement in Makurdi.

Anene said the police detectives raided the suspects’ den on 15/11/2023 at about 1620hrs and arrested one Fater Terkula Sunday and Jem Demesugh, adding that an on-the-spot search of the hideout led to the recovery of six locally fabricated barretta pistols and a motorcycle.

The PPRO said that further investigation led to the arrest of 13 other suspects including Ternenge Kpamngu, Terkula Ihyungwa also known as Japan, Aondo Kusugh, Chukwudi Udeh, and nine others, stressing that additional exhibits recovered from them included: one locally made barretta pistol, two gas cylinders, one welding cylinder, two welding nozzles, and a Sienna bus.

The suspects, the PPRO said “confessed that they have been in the business of producing and selling arms as well as training teenagers on arms manufacturing. The teenagers of less than 13 years were also arrested at the training ground”.

She also confirmed the arrest of two suspected armed robbers who, on 23/11/2023 at about 2000hrs, robbed one Mr. Misaq Eke of Mbaikya village in Ugondo district of Makurdi local government area, and his belongings carted away.

The police spokesperson said, “During the investigation, one Ushahemba Ayoough and Jeremiah Ugborgo were arrested in connection with the case. One locally fabricated barretta pistol was recovered from them.

The suspects confessed to having gone for the robbery with two other gang members who are at large. Efforts are put in place to arrest the remaining suspects”.

Anene also disclosed the arrest of seven suspected ritualists including a man and his pregnant wife by the police during a routine patrol along Barracks road in Makurdi metropolis.

According to the PPRO, the couple, “one Godspower Oghenerumu, a suspected ritualist (yahoo yahoo), his pregnant wife and five others had arrived Makurdi from Delta State and were carrying out ritual activities. The team rushed to the scene and arrested the spiritual leader, his wife, and five others”.

“During the investigation, followers of the ritualist stated that they were involved in some ritual activities in Delta state that did not yield any money as promised, so Godspower told them that the spirit had directed that they should move to Benue where further directives will be given to them on how the money will be manufactured. The investigation is ongoing”.