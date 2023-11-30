Benue: Police Bust Arms Manufacturer’s Hideout, Arrest 15 Suspects, Recover Weapons

…Arrested 2 Robbers, 7 Ritualists From Delta State

The Benue State Police Command yesterday said its detectives busted the hideouts of arms manufacturers along Adikpo-Vandeikya Local Government road in its bid to clampdown on syndicates and arrested 15 suspects. The command also said some teenagers of less than 13-years who are undergoing training in arms production were also picked at the training ground.

Spokesperson of the command, Catherine Sewuese Anene, a Superintendent of Police, disclosed this in a statement in Makurdi. Anene said the police detectives raided the suspects den on 15/11/2023, at about 1620hrs and arrested one Fater Terkula Sunday and Jem Deme- sugh, adding that an on-the- spot search of the hideout led to the recovery of six locally fabricated beretta pistols and a motorcycle.

The PPRO said that further investigation led to the arrest of 13 other suspects including Ternenge Kpamngu, Terkula Ihyungwa also known as Japan, Aondo Kusugh, Chukwudi Udeh and nine others, stressing that additional exhibits recovered from them included: one locally made berretta pistol, two gas cylinders, one welding cylinder, two welding nozzles and a Sienna bus. The suspects, the PPRO said, “confessed that they have been in the business of producing and selling arms as well as training teenagers on arms manufacturing.

The teenagers of less than 13 years were also arrested at the training ground.” She also confirmed the arrest of two suspected armed robbers who, on 23/11/2023, at about 2000hrs, robbed one Mr. Misaq Eke of Mbaikya village in Ugondo district of Makurdi Local Government Area and his belongings carted away.