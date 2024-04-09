New Telegraph

April 9, 2024
Benue Police Arrest Woman In Possession Of Live Ammunition

A 37-year-old woman has been taken into custody by the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force in Benue State on suspicion of unlawful possession of 317 live ammunition.

SP Felix Nomiyugh, the commander of Operation Zenda SP who confirmed the arrest in Makurdi on Tuesday said the suspect was arrested at Ayati Junction in the Benue State Local Government Area of Ukum.

He claimed that the suspect was a close associate of a notorious bandit who was active in the local government district.

He affirmed that the task force had taken 200 live rounds of the General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and 117 rounds of 7.6mm ammunition from the suspect.

