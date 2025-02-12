Benue Police Arrest Suspected Child Trafficker, Robbers, 10 Cultists, Others

Share

The Benue State Police Command yesterday announced the arrest of suspected child trafficker, armed robbers as well as cultists and vandals for various criminal offences.

It said the feat was achieved in collaboration with other security agencies which it said have been working tirelessly to ensure safety of lives and property of people of the state.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Steve H. Yabanet, in a statement said the child trafficker, one Obadiah Samaila ‘M’ of Kizito Junction, Agyaragu, Doduguru in neighbouring Nasarawa State was seen around George Akume Way in Makurdi with a boy that he could not give satisfactory account of his origin and the suspect was arrested and brought to the police station where he confessed to have stolen the child from his house in North Bank for trafficking.

Yabanet said the suspect’s arrest followed the report of a missing child in the area, and information was immediately disseminated to members of the public for useful information about the child’s location, shortly after which Kizito was nabbed.

The CP said the suspected robbers landed in police net when credible information filtered in that the gang were around Yogbo village in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

He said police detectives at Daudu Division conducted a raid in the area and arrested two suspects, one Yakubu Kantoma ‘m’ 32 yrs and Abu Ishaku ‘m’ 25yrs, both of Tse-Kereke in Yogbo village, adding that the suspects have been identified by one of their victims and investigation is ongoing.

CP Yabanet also confirmed the arrest of 10 suspected members of two secret cult groups “Black Con – fraternity and “Red Confraternity” including: Simon Mande, Moses Tarlumun, Jamilu Idris, Seleki Joseph, Ahmed Dayabu, Muazu Usman, Akor Ada, Terfa Wergba, Almustapha Abubakar and Usman Gambo all ‘M’ of Wadata area of Makurdi metropolis.

He said, “on 9/2/2025 at about 1530hrs, information was received about renewed cult activities in the area where members of “Black Confraternity” went for a cult meeting across the River Benue and clashed with members of the “Red confraternity”.

Share

Please follow and like us: