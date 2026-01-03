Benue Police Arrest Four Notorious Cultists

…Recover Arms And Ammunition

…Reiterate Zero Tolerance For Cult Activities, Other Crimes

The Benue State Police Command on Saturday said its men arrested four suspected cultists along Daudu-Uikpiam, Kuje area in Guma Local Government Area of the state during a routine patrol.

The State Command said the criminals were sighted on Bajaj motorcycles pursuing a male adult with guns and other dangerous weapons, adding that the culprits, upon noticing the presence of security personnel, abandoned the two motorcycles and fled into the bush.

The Command’s spokesperson, Udeme Edet, in a statement, further said the abandoned motorcycles were recovered and taken to Daudu Divisional Police Headquarters, the victim’s statement recorded, while the police anti-cult operatives have since launched an aggressive manhunt to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The PPRO explained that “In the early hours of yesterday at about 04:15hrs, “the Command received a distress call in Gboko reporting a violent clash between rival cult factions, which resulted in the tragic deaths of two male adults. Prompt deployment of patrol and tactical teams led to the recovery of the corpses, which were deposited at the General Hospital mortuary in Gboko.

“In connection with the violence, one suspect, Iorwuese Aluor, alias Gatuso (34 years), of No. 64 Benue Street, Gboko East, has been arrested. Investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to arrest other fleeing suspects.

Udeme said, “On the same day at about 12:45hrs, acting on credible intelligence, members of the Vikings Confraternity were holding a meeting at Tyohena Settlement, Daudu, with the intention of launching violent attacks on citizens, operatives of the Daudu Divisional Police Headquarters stormed the location.

“During the operation, three notorious suspects were arrested, namely: Godwin Amough, alias “Devil Spoon”, aged 23 years, Tarakaa Mgbaweghga, alias “Biggi”, aged 27 years, and Terlumun Orpin, aged 19 years – all males of Tyohena Settlement, Daudu.

She said a locally fabricated revolver pistol with one live round of ammunition was recovered from the suspects.

The PPRO disclosed that the arrested suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (State CID), Makurdi, for further investigation, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the cult group who are currently at large.

The Command’s spokesperson quoted the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Emenari Ifeanyi, as strongly condemning the violent acts and assured the public that the Command will not tolerate cult activity or criminality in any form.

CP Ifeanyi reiterated the Command’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting lives and property through proactive, intelligence-led operations and enhanced visibility policing, and implored members of the public to remain calm, law-abiding and supportive of security efforts by providing timely and credible information on suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police formation or emergency contact for necessary action.