Benue: Police Arrest Armed Robbers In Gun Fire Exchange, Nab Cultists

The Benue State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of armed robbers that have been terrorizing residents of Kighir, Kanshio, and Adeke communities at the surburb of Makurdi metropolis by men of the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) team.

The Command also announced the arrest of five suspected members of a cult group, “Junior Vickings Confraternity (JVC).

The arrests, according to the command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anene Catherine Sewuese, were made “following credible intelligence gathering” in their hideouts during a raid operation.

The robbers on sighting the police, engaged them in an exchange of fire.

“In the process, one of the armed robbers sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to Teaching Hospital Makurdi where he was receiving treatment but eventually died and has been deposited at the hospital morgue.

“Other gang members arrested include; Tersoo Godwin Akatakpo aka ” General “, Gowon Akatakpo, Ikya Chahul Atseriyol and Terver Iortimdee. Suspects confessed that they are members of Junior Vickings confraternity ( JVC ) as well as armed robbers”.

Items recovered from them according to the statement included: one (1) single barrel gun, two (2) locally made pistols, five (5) live cartridges, four (4) expanded empty shells of cartridges, two (2) Dane guns, one red baret with JVC logo and three (3) handsets suspected to be stolen.

It said that the suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.