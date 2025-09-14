Benue: Police Arrest Armed Robber From Hideout

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a suspected armed robber in Gboko Local Government Area while plotting an attack with his gang.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, in a statement, said that at about 23:00hrs on Friday, operatives of Operation Zenda Joint Task Force, acting on credible intelligence, stormed a hideout where a group of armed robbers were planning coordinated attacks.

“One suspect, Liambe Orpine, 35, of Anvambe, Buruku LGA, was arrested while other members of the gang fled upon sighting the police,” the statement read.

Items recovered from the hideout include an AK-47 rifle, a jack knife, and three locally fabricated dane guns.

DSP Udeme said the suspect is currently in custody, while efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing gang members. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, commended the gallantry of the Operation Zenda JTF operatives and reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to rid the state of criminal elements.

He also urged members of the public to continue providing timely and useful information to aid police efforts in ensuring a safer society.