Benue: Police Arrest 28 Suspects Of Yelewata Killings

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun on Tuesday disclosed that the arrest of 28 suspects in the masterminds of the killings in Yelewata, in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Speaking at a news conference, Egbetokun said the police are pursuing others involved in the killings in Yelewata.

The police chief insisted that his officers are not overwhelmed, noting that they are mopping up light and small weapons illegally acquired by some individuals.

He also disclosed that those apprehended will be arraigned in court, including the 22 suspects who were arrested in Jos over the gruesome murder of nine persons travelling to Quanpan for a wedding.

Recall that suspected armed herders invaded Yelewata, killing around 200 people and destroying numerous properties in the community.

The incident, which drew widespread sympathy, including from Pope Leo XIV, prompted President Bola Tinubu to visit Benue State.

