Benue Police Apprehend Two Suspected Child Traffickers

The Police in Benue State on Monday paraded two suspected child traffickers at the command headquarters in Makurdi, the state capital.

The Command named the suspects to include: Constance Nkechinyere Nnamdi and Chinenye Okafor from Onitsha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Command’s spokesperson, Anene Catherine Sewuese, in a statement, said, “On 26/8/2023 at about 1700hrs a report was received at Naka Police Division that one Atti Ngohide Winifred, a 4 years old child was missing.

“Immediately, a team of police officers were deployed for investigation.

“During the investigation, one Sylvester Tior, who was last seen with strangers in the neighbourhood around the children’s playground was arrested.

“Mr. Sylvester stated that he met two strange women while he was in transit from Onitsha to Benue and assisted them in arranging an affordable hotel for them to spend the night but they left the area without informing him.

“Further investigations led the investigating team to Onitsha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, where the said suspects; one Constance Nkechinyere Nnamdi and Chinenye Okafor were arrested.

“These suspects led the police to Eke-Nkpor in Anambra State where the child was eventually recovered”.

The police said the investigation into the matter is ongoing to arrest other suspects involved in the case.