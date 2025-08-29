Benue, Plateau Massacres: DSS Files Charges Against 9 Suspects

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday at a Federal High Court, Abuja, filed charges against nine suspects allegedly linked to the recent deadly attacks on Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, as well as in parts of Plateau State.

The attacks left over 40 persons dead, many others injured, and hundreds displaced in both states.

The massacre prompted a visit by President Bola Tinubu, during which he urged the people of Benue to learn to live in peace, he charged security agents to fish out the killers.

According to the charge sheet before the court, the suspects appeared to have been arrested across ethnic and religious lines. Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for the trial of the suspects in the charges filed.