Benue, Plateau Attacks: FG Arraigns 9 Suspects, One Pleads Guilty

The Federal Government yesterday arraigned nine individuals before the Federal High Court Abuja over their alleged involvement in recent killings in Benue and Plateau states. One of the nine accused Timna Manjol pleaded guilty to two of the charges of illegal possession of arms filed against him.

But the rest denied the charges, pleading not guilty. Haruna Adamu and Muhammad Abdullahi were charged with four counts for their alleged role in the attacks in Abinsi and Yelewata villages in the Guma LGA of Benue on June 13.

Terkende Ashuwa and Amos Alede are facing three counts for alleged reprisals and destruction of property, including the killing of 12 cattle in Ukpam village.

Thirty-two-year-old Halima Haliru Umar from Katsina State was charged with four counts for alleged withholding information about a suspected gunrunner and kidnapper identified as Alhaji Sani.

In a separate case, Silas Iduh Oloche from the Agatu LGA in Benue State was slammed with six counts for unlawful possession of 18 firearms, including grenades. Seventy-five-year-old Nanbol Tali was alongside Timnan Manjo, both from Plateau State, was accused of selling two fabricated AK-47 rifles for N3 million.

Similarly, 62-year-old Danjuma Antu from the Jos North LGA in Plateau State was arraigned on five charges for unlawful possession of two pistols and 9mm rounds.