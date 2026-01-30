Benue: Pensioners Left In The Lurch, Struggle To Survive

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Benue State recently came under one umbrella with a firm resolve to shut down the state in protestation over non-payment of accumulated months of unpaid arrears and gratuities. To this end, a 14-day ultimatum was given to the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia.

In the formal letter to the Governor the pensioners threatened a two-day peaceful protest over their unpaid arrears of gratuities and non-harmonisation of pensions in the state.

According to the elder statesmen, Alia’s administration is default of 96 months for local government pensioners and 42 months for state pensioners. The pensioners said they had written several times to the Governor to address their plights but he kept sealed lips, adding that his silence was the cause of their next line of action.

Demands

They said they had resolved in one of their meetings in Makurdi; “if at the end of December 2025, the payment of the arrears and gratuities as well as the harmonisation are not done, the whole pensioners in Benue State, including those in the 23 LGAs should be mobilised to Makurdi for two days peaceful protest.”

Chairman of the Union, Michael Vembe and the Secretary, Saater Bur Nyamgen, lamented the continued non-payment of pension arrears and gratuities inherited from past administrations. They further alleged discrimination in the payment of five months’ pension arrears earlier approved by the Governor, noting that while state pensioners benefited from the payment made between November 2024 and December 2025, local government pensioners were excluded.

The Union also faulted the state government for failing to harmonise pensions to the N32,000 minimum pension in line with a federal directive and the N70,000 Minimum Wage Act of 2024, which has already been implemented for serving civil servants in the state.

… economic plight

According to NUP, the failure to implement pension harmonisation has worsened their plights, with some pensioners reportedly earning as low as N2,000 monthly, while some retired permanent secretaries receive about N7,000, compared to over N300,000 earned by recently retired counterparts.

The pensioners warned that if their demands were not met by January 21, 2026, they would mobilise retirees from the 23 local government areas of the state for a peaceful protest on January 22 and 23, 2026. They said that already copies of the letter had been sent to key government officials, security agencies and labour leaders in the state for information and necessary action.

Alia’s burden

The coming of Governor Hyacinth Alia into the race as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023, had excited various groups including pensioners in the state who promised to use their resources especially their “one-month pension to purchase the governorship nomination form” for him to contest again in 2027.

The pensioners made their intention known through their Chairman, Mike Vembeh, during the presentation of a letter of commendation to the Chief Medical Director (CMD) Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) Makurdi, Dr Stephen Hwande, for commencing free medical services for pensioners in the state.

The senior citizens said the purchase of the 2027 governorship form for the governor is to thank him for bringing them back to life, describing the gesture as the first of its kind. The claimed that before Alia came to power, life was extremely difficult for them as they were unable to feed their families, buy drugs to treat themselves, pay their children’s school fees and meet other obligations.

However, the celebratory note and rejoicing is now short-lived as the supposed honeymoon is over as the same NUP leadership is chastising the Governor, who they have months agon sang his praise to high heavens, for going back on his words.

The ultimatum given to the Governor by Union is a clear indication of the frosty relationship between them and the Governor following what they described as the failure of the Governor to fulfill his promises to them. According to the elder statesmen, Alia’s administration is owing them 96 months for local government pensioners and 42 months for state pensioners.

… same treatment during Ortom’s era

The prevailing situation was the same under the administration of former Governor Samuel Ortom. It was all failed promises and empty words, with the pensioners plunged into crisis every now and then, as their living condition over time plummeted due to lack of funds to look after themselves and their family members.

Ortom’s two terms as Governor (2015–2023) was characterised by long-term arrears in pension and gratuities payments, frequent protests, and accusations of neglect. While Ortom claimed to have inherited a heavy debt burden and worked to reduce it, pensioners frequently lamented living in penury, with some reporting being owed over 60 months of payments.

Key details regarding the welfare of pensioners under the Ortom administration include: Massive Arrears: Upon taking office in 2015, Ortom inherited a substantial backlog of pensions and gratuities, estimated at over N70 billion. By the end of his tenure, while some payments were made, significant, multi-year arrears remained for both state and local government retirees.

Protests and Despair: Pensioners held numerous protests, with some accusing the administration of insensitivity to their plight, leading to situations where many could not afford healthcare or basic needs. Reports indicated that some retirees passed away before receiving their entitlements. Government’s Position: Ortom argued that his administration did its best, claiming to have expended about N700 million monthly on pensions.

He maintained that efforts to reduce the inherited backlog were hindered by financial constraints and alleged that some protests were politically motivated. Failed Promises: Despite claims of attempting to address the backlog, the issue remained largely unresolved throughout his eight years in office.

Pension Reform: In 2019, the administration domesticated the Federal Government’s Contributory Pension Scheme (PENCOM) to address long-term sustainability, but this did not immediately solve the accumulated backlog for exist- ing retirees. Pensioners were said to have fared poorly under Ortom’s administration, with the period marked by a failure to consistently pay retirement benefits and clear the inherited debts.

The way forward

Based on recent developments and promises by the current administration, the way forward for pension payments in the state revolves around clearing massive backlogs of arrears through consistent, monthly, and, in some cases, scheduled payments, with specific focus on clearing outstanding payment over the last two and a half years.

Key elements

Commitment to Clearing Ar- rears: Alia has pledged to clear all outstanding pensions and gratuities that accrued within the last two and a half years, with a target to address these before the end of January 2026. Mr 25th Strategy: The administration has established a reputation for paying salaries and pensions on the 25th of every month, also known as the “25th” payment, designed to bring regularity to the process.

Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) Domestication: The state has adopted the 2004 Pension Reform Act (domesticated in 2019), which requires a 10% contribution from the state and 8% from employees, a framework aimed at solving longterm funding issues.

Biometric Verification: To eliminate “ghost workers” and ensure that genuine retirees receive their entitlements, the government has mandated, and is utilising, biometric verification before releasing payments. Instalmental Payment Approach: To manage the large backlog of gratuities (specifically between 2010 and 2024), the government is implementing a system of paying in instalments.

Increased IGR Allocation: The government is working to raise the state’s Internal Generated Revenue (IGR), with a portion designated to directly offset the backlog of pension and salary arrears. Court-Ordered Payments: The state is under legal pressure to pay specific retirees, with courts directing the government to clear longstanding gratuities and pension arrears, which is driving the need for a faster resolution.

Addressing Pensioner Demands: The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Benue has called for the harmonisation of pensions to a minimum of N32,000, in line with the federal government directives and the 2024 Minimum Wage Act, which is a key part of the demand to improve the welfare of pensioners.

These steps, if sustained, aim to ensure that retirees in Benue State receive their benefits as of when due. This will systematically eliminate the long-standing, multi-year pen- sion backlog.