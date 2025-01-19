Benue Pensioners, Alia’s Midas Touch

Share

Attaining the age of retirement is a milestone for any worker, whether in private or public sector. It signifies not just the coming of the graceful age of wisdom, but also a time to relax, ease off and enjoy life. Sadly, this is the opposite for most Nigerian workers after their retirement. They are most often left in penury, battling health challenges and barely able to survive.

It takes ages for them to get what they saved from their earnings while working as retirement savings and are strangulated by an archaic law which prevents them from lump withdrawal of what they have saved in their accounts. That is the bane of pensioners nationwide, including Benue State.

However, Governor Hyacinth Alia’s decisive intervention has turned the situation around for the better, breathing life into the disillusioned pensioners community in Benue State. The governor has cleared 30 months of the pension arrears owed the retirees who had since given up hope of getting succour from anywhere. There now prompt payment of gratuities and monthly pension. The governor has also announced 50 per cent reduction in the cost of health services for pensioners in the state.

It is therefore not surprising when the state branch of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) announced full backing for the governor, with a pledge to pay for his nomination form if he chose to recontest for the seat in 2027.

The state NUP Chairman, Mr. Michael Vembe said during a visit to the Chief Medical Director of Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Dr Stephen Hwande, that they will

mobilise support for the governor because of making them feel human again, and his excellent performance.

“In less than two years in office, Governor Alia has transformed all sectors of the state’s economy, and according priority to the welfare of the people, including pensioners.

“Our visit is to express appreciation to the Governor and Dr Hwande for subsidizing medical fees at the hospital for pensioners. We appeal that the gesture be extended to all General Hospitals to enable other members of the union at various local government areas to benefit from it,” the pensioners leader said.

It is instructive to state that BSUTH under Dr Hwande is undergoing massive turnaround, with the governor breathing fresh air into the facility just as he is doing in the lives of pensioners.

These include the payment of 21 months outstanding hazards allowance owed staff of the hospital by the last administration, clearing 13 months promotion arrears and implementation of new hazards allowance for staff totaling over N800 million.

The governor has also awarded contract for the provision of water to the entire hospital, released funds for the construction of a Cancer treatment center, and a pharmaceutical centre, as well as additional wards for patients.

According to the chief medical director, the hospital has a special programme for pensioners.

“We are giving them free cards, free consultation and free beds as our corporate social responsibility to them and to the state, because the governor is the governor of the masses and believe in the welfare of the common man.

“We should all also as agencies of government in our respective fields take up those responsibilities. This will prolong the lives of these pensioners.

“After the announcement, the state chapter decided to pay us a visit to commend us, by giving us a letter of recommendation and thanking us for what the Governor is using us to do.

“In addition, out of excitement and Joy, as they are getting their basic treatment, their gratuities, and additionally health care is given to them at this level. And to encourage and support the Governor, they decided that they will purchase the 2027 election form and mobilise support for him across the state.

“They also want us to tell him that what the teaching hospital is doing at Muhammadu Buhari center should be extended to the twenty two local government areas so that they can also get care.”

For Dr Hwande, the significance of the Governor’s intervention in the lives of the pensioners will only be genuinely recognised and appreciated by those who have found themselves in similar difficult conditions – unable to take basic responsibilities of their families, finding it difficult to eat, talk less of getting proper medical care.

“Now we have hope, the governor has brought hope not just in the health sector but in the transport, agricultural, infrastructure and all other sectors. We all just need to join hands in order to develop Benue State.”

