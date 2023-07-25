Benue PDP Urges Alia To Honour Teachers 48-Hour Strike Ultimatum

…reverse all illegal deductions

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Tuesday called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to heed the ultimatum of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state and reverse all the decisions he has taken against them to stop their planned indefinite strike.

According to the party, the decisions are clearly not in the interest of the state and remain unlawful and fraudulent.

The State NUT on Monday gave the state government two days to pay all the arrears of the Consolidated Enhanced Allowances (CEA) allegedly removed from their payment vouchers of May and June 2023 among others, or face a state-wide protest and eventual industrial action.

The union issued the ultimatum in a communique signed by its State Chairman, Comrade Terna Akuma and the State acting Secretary, Comrade Jeremiah Ochonu, after its emergency State Wing Executive Council (SWEC), meeting held Monday in Makurdi.

The aggrieved teachers decried among others what they called “the payment of May and June 2023 salaries done with the massive demotion of all teachers on Salary Grade levels which Teachers have been enjoying since their last promotion of 2021 and implementation in February 2022.

The removal of Consolidated Enhanced Allowances (Hazard, Inducement, Learned Society and Exams) for all professional Teachers totalling 27 per cent for all Grade levels 7-16 which was approved by Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in 2008 and implemented in the state since January 2010.

“SWEC-in-Session also frowned at the delay in the release of the circular on tenure elongation of Primary School Teachers (40 years of service and 60 years of chronological age) as spelt by the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria, Act 2022 through a circular letter which was domesticated, assented and gazetted by the Benue state government.

SWEC-In-Session, therefore, gave Governor Alia 48 hours, beginning from Tuesday, July 25 to Wednesday 26 July, 2023 to as a matter of urgency reverse all harsh decisions regarding their emoluments and career advancement taken against the teachers of face indefinite strike.

But in a reaction, the PDP said the outcry by the teachers confirms the position of the party that Governor Alia “is ill-prepared for the task of governance”.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, deemed as shocking, despotic and disruptive such actions of Governor Alia which it said “are clearly out of alignment with the rule of law and due process, and headed only in the direction of a reversal of the gains made by the immediate past administration of Samuel Ortom in the area of improvement of the terms and conditions of service of teachers in the state.

“By all decent standards, any government whose actions are aimed at safeguarding and enhancing the public good takes such actions in a manner as upholds the basic principles of consultation with stakeholders who are the target of such actions, this done under transparency and in line with the dictates of democratic governance.

“No responsible government wakes up and at the whim of the governor reverses conditions of labour relations which are the product of law and operative nationwide, just like that”.

The party expressed worry that Governor Alia is increasingly by his actions showing that he did not only come to office ill-prepared for the onerous task of running a state government he is saddled with, “but he is also yet to wean himself of the authoritarian leadership orientation of the priest he was prior to his foray into politics”.

The PDP, therefore, called on the Governor to heed the ultimatum of the NUT in the state and reverse all the decisions he has taken which are clearly not in the interest of the state, but in his own interests which to such extent remain unlawful, hence fraudulent.