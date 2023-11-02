Benue PDP To Alia: Apologise To People, Ask For More Time Over Failed Promises

Benue State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has implored Governor Hyacinth Alia to apologize to the people of the state over his alleged failed promises to them or beg for more time to fulfil the promises he made to them before now.

One of such promises the governor made to the people was the return of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of armed herdsmen attacks back to their ancestral homes, which the governor said the process has begun.

Besides, the party has advised the governor to “face the reality that the growing public discontent towards his government” which it maintained, “is the result of his failure to fulfil the plethora of promises he made to the people during the campaigns, many of which himself tied to specific timelines”.

Acting State Chairman of the party, Isaac T. Mffo, in a statement, also condemned what he described as “the perceptible witch-hunt and persecution of the party’s spokesman, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The party cited a statement issued by Mr. Iortyom on Thursday over the plight of pensioners in the state for which the governor again, allegedly threatened via his Chief Press Secretary another invitation by the Department of State Service (DSS).

“Following the party’s statement yesterday over the plight of pensioners in the state, media aides to the governor had, in a series of attacks on the person of Mr Iortyom, gone as far as alluding to the likelihood of the Department of State Service (DSS) taking him into.

“We have faith in the professionalism of the DSS as a security watchdog which has shown itself faithful to its creed as “committed to the security of Nigeria and all Nigerians”, and not a tool for any individual or political group.

“The recent invitation by the Department to the State Publicity Secretary was understood by the party as necessary for mutual understanding on issues of security.

“We are keeping our national Secretariat abreast of our situation as regards the disposition of Governor Alia towards us as an opposition and we will use all lawful and political means at our disposal to resist persecution of Bemgba Iortyom or any of our officials.

“If Governor Alia has issues with our stand as a party on any matter, our doors are always open for dialogue, or in the alternative, he should take the regular legal channels for arbitration vested in the law courts, as is the civilized norm.

“Bemgba Iortyom as a natural person under the law cannot be vicariously liable for the actions of PDP which is a juristic person with the right to sue and be sued.

“As a word of advice, the governor should PDP reiterate that rather than pick issues with the opposition for pointing to this notorious fact of his failed promises to the people, Governor Alia should apologize to them and ask for more time to fulfil those promises”.