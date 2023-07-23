Benue PDP Tasks Alia On Outbreak Of Dipthera, Anthrax

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, tasked Governor Hyacinth Alia to evolve urgent measures to curb the outbreak of Dipthera Anthrax diseases in the state. Two states, Kaduna and neighbouring Taraba are currently battling with the outbreak of the diseases with Kaduna reportedly having an estimated six deaths of Dipthera and Taraba where there are reports of Anthrax having broken out with some deaths and hospitalisation of some affected persons.

Diphtheria, according to health experts, is a serious infection of the nose and throat which symptoms include a sheet of thick, grey matter that covers the back of the throat, making breathing hard and could result in fatality. It is transmittable through airborne respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, saliva from kissing or shared drinks.

Anthrax on the other hand is known to be a rare but serious bacterial illness caused by a spore-forming bacterium which mainly affects animals but could infect humans through contact with infected animals or by inhaling spores, and is symptomatic of difficulty in breathing accompanied by a skin ulcer with a dark scab.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom in Makur- di, urged the governor not to delay action on the matter “considering the geophysical proximity between Taraba and Benue, and the large community of Benue indi- genes in Kaduna, which necessitates frequent travelling among those states, role of passengers of interest, who in such situations are human vectors, should be guarded against.”