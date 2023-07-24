Benue PDP Suspects Wage Bill Inflation In State’s Workforce

The Benue State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it suspects that the present administration in the state may likely be hatching a plot to bloat the wage bill of the state’s civil service following claims of the discovery of 2,500 ghost workers on the payroll of government.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, had, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, said that the shocking discovery was the major reason for the delay in payment of salaries of teachers in primary and post-primary schools, as well as the local government staff.

He said there was a need to sanitize and clean all the manipulations created by Samuel Ortom’s administration.

The governor also disclosed that those found culpable in the wage bill saga would be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for prosecution.

He explained that the probe into activities of local government during the last administration revealed mindless padding of the wage bills and manipulation of the payroll.

But reacting to Governor Alia’s claim of saving a whopping N1.2 billion from the probe, the party said it has taken the claim with a ‘pinch of salt’.

The state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Bemgba Iortyom, said the claim is a ploy to bloat the wage bill of the state’s civil service.

“Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State suspects that Governor Hyacinth Alia may likely be hatching a plot to bloat the wage bill of the state’s civil service following recent claims he had made which fly in the face of logic and totally beggar common sense.

“Governor Alia had recently claimed in the media that his government discovered and deleted 2,500 “Ghost Workers” from the payroll of the state, thereby saving a whopping N1.2 billion from the process and this raises concerns of a fundamental nature.

“PDP, having taken this claim of the governor with a ‘pinch of salt’, had duly challenged him to treat such discoveries as criminal and duly without delay make public, as well as prosecute those behind the ‘ghosts’ and other forms of sleaze he claimed to have uncovered in the state’s civil service.

“The governor had shied from this call to probity, transparency, and accountability, rather his Chief Press Secretary and the armada of his office came out in fits of furious ad hominems, dodging the issue and starting fires in other fields unrelated to the subject as a red herring.

“Yet, PDP is bound by duty to keep Governor Alia awake on his watch, and to that extent, we alert him to the fact that the shroud of mystery surrounding this claim of N1.2 billion and 2,500 ‘ghosts’ raises nagging questions which neither his silence nor the vituperative rants of his media managers can sweep away.

“By elementary arithmetic, PDP sees that dividing N1.2 billion by 2,500 ‘ghosts’ amounts to an average take-home of N480,000 for every ‘ghost’ per month, and this raises the scenario that with over 25,000 workers on its payroll, Benue State under Governor Alia will be looking at a wage bill above N12 billion monthly”.

“If indeed the Benue State Governor has unearthed such sleaze in the state’s civil service, as he is claiming, he ought to give the matter more serious attention than his chase after vehicles, and he will be appreciated more should he apply the same Gestapo style of assets recovery to the exposing of ‘ghosts’ and the humongous sums of monies they have been swallowing, and the prosecution of the those behind it all”.

The party assured that it will not shirk its duty to the people and the state to keep the Alia government under the searchlight of public scrutiny, as a necessary ingredient of good governance.