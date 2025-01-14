Benue PDP Nominates Ortom As Member Of BoT

Share

The Benue State Working Committee (SWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday officially nominated the former governor, Chief Samuel Ortom as a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BOT).

The decision came in the wake of the expiration of the tenure of the previous members, marking a significant leadership shift within the party at the state level.

The State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Tim Nyor, in a statement in Makurdi said the decision was “in compliance with sections 32(1)(g) and 32(4) of the PDP constitution.

“The nomination was announced via correspondence from the party secretariat to Chief Ortom and signed by the party Secretary Comrade Dan Nyikwagh.

“The State Working Committee underscored that Chief Ortom’s extensive experience and dedication to the party made him the ideal candidate for the position.

“After careful deliberation, the SWC under the Chairmanship of Rt. Hon. Ezekiel Awulu Adaji unanimously endorsed you for the position, recognizing your invaluable contributions to the party, your exemplary leadership and your commitment to the ideals and progress of the PDP”, the secretary said.

According to the party, “Chief Ortom, who served as the Governor of Benue State from 2015 to 2023, has been an influential figure within the PDP and is widely recognized for his governance and advocacy on various social issues.

“His new role is expected to enhance the party’s influence and strategic direction, particularly as it prepares for the upcoming elections.

The SWC of the PDP expressed optimistic that Chief Ortom’s contributions to the BOT will strengthen the party’s cohesion in the state and ensure that the interests of the state resonate within the national party framework.

With this nomination, Chief Ortom is set to play a crucial role in shaping the policies and direction of the PDP, not only in Benue State but across Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: