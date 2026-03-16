Benue PDP Launches Fresh Strategies To Unseat APC In 2027

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has launched its fresh strategy aimed at taking over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state in next year’s general elections.

At its expanded caucus in Makurdi, the state capital, leaders and stakeholders deliberated on strategies aimed at repositioning the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Addressing the meeting, the Leader of the party and immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, briefed members on the state of affairs within the party and key preparations for the forthcoming elections.

Chief Ortom told the meeting that the internal crisis that had fragmented the party and led to litigations had been resolved following the judgment of the Court of Appeal, noting that “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies had since accorded legitimacy to the Abduhraman Mohammed and Samuel Anyanwu-led caretaker committee”.

The PDP Board of Trustees member disclosed that the party’s e-registration exercise had commenced and would last for a period of two weeks, after which the party’s e-registration would be submitted to INEC.

The former Governor of Benue State expressed optimism in the readiness of the PDP to record huge success in next year’s polls, saying that with the litigations now resolved, the PDP was well positioned to pull the rug from under the feet of the APC in 2027.

In his remarks, Senate Minority Leader, Dr Patrick Abba Moro, said the PDP was on course to reclaim power in Benue in 2027, stating that the current governor had failed to live up to his primary responsibility of protecting the people of the state.

Senator Moro stated that the issue was not about him or the Idoma people, but about the collective interest of Benue, stressing that the present governor had abandoned the entire zone and that his presence had not been felt anywhere in the area.

He urged PDP members not to be intimidated by the “No Alia, No Benue” group, insisting that Alia was not the first governor of Benue State and would certainly not be the last.

State Chairman of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Ezekiel Adaji appreciated friends of the party from the APC who had come together under a strategic partnership aimed at rescuing Benue in 2027.

He also condemned the unfortunate attack on the party’s Media Consultant, Chief Bemgba Iortyom, and called on the state governor to live up to his constitutional responsibility of protecting the people of Benue State.