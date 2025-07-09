Benue PDP Labels Defectors As ‘Nomadic Politicians’

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed strong displeasure over the defection of some of its members, including former Senate President David Mark and former Governor Gabriel Suswam, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The party described the defectors as “an assemblage of nomadic politicians seeking to destabilize the party for personal and political gain.”

Senator David Mark recently emerged as the interim National Chairman of the ADC after resigning from the PDP, while Suswam is said to be closely aligned with the new coalition.

According to the PDP, the defectors are disgruntled because they were outmaneuvered in their bid to seize the party’s structure for their own benefit. The party accused them of lacking the capacity to rescue anyone or provide meaningful leadership.

In a communiqué issued after an expanded caucus meeting of the Benue North-West (Zone B) PDP in Makurdi, party leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the ideals of the PDP, insisting that the party remains the only political platform committed to protecting the heritage, land, and people of Benue.

The communiqué, signed by 21 members including Laha Dzever, Isaac Mffo, and Adzer Abya, dismissed the new political platform as lacking substance and leadership.

“The excitement over the new coalition is misplaced. These former PDP members are only attempting to destabilize the party. They are aggrieved because their selfish attempts to hijack the PDP failed. They do not have the capacity to rescue anyone. The PDP remains committed to the protection of our people and the defense of their ancestral lands,” the communiqué read.

The party reiterated that it has no dealings with the ADC or any political coalition and called on members to ignore any speculation of collaboration with other parties. It described those promoting such narratives as “disgruntled and self-serving elements” who previously benefited from the PDP but are now working to undermine its unity.

It warned members to be vigilant against individuals allegedly working with enemies of the state, accusing them of opening pathways for jihadists and terrorists to seize Benue lands and enslave its people.

The caucus passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of former Governor Samuel Ortom, the state chairman Ezekiel Adaji, and the State Working Committee (SWC), praising their dedication to the ideals of the party’s founding fathers.

On the issue of insecurity, the PDP condemned the ongoing attacks on communities by suspected terrorist herdsmen, affecting no fewer than 20 local government areas. The party criticized security agencies for targeting innocent indigenes while ignoring the real perpetrators, thereby creating the false impression that local youths are responsible for the violence.

It also faulted Governor Hyacinth Alia’s failure to enforce the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017, describing it as an abdication of responsibility and a deliberate attempt to protect terrorists. The party said this raises concerns about possible collusion with Fulani groups to weaken the law and expose Benue communities to further attacks.

The party lamented the worsening conditions in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, stating that the governor has failed to fulfill his campaign promise to return displaced persons to their ancestral homes within his first 100 days in office. Over two years into his administration, the number of IDP camps has tripled, with no concrete plan for resettlement.

On local governance, the PDP decried the near-collapse of the local government system in the state and urged Governor Alia, a Catholic priest, to respect the Supreme Court ruling granting full autonomy to local councils. The party said empowering local governments to manage their resources is crucial to grassroots development.

The party reaffirmed its resolve to reclaim power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027 and said it is focused on rebuilding its structures and restoring confidence among its members.