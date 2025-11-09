Benue PDP Criticizes Tiv Monarchs’ Endorsement Of Alia For Second Term

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has expressed deep disappointment over the reported endorsement of Governor Hyacinth Alia for a second term by the Supreme Assembly of Tiv Traditional Rulers, led by the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Iorzua Ayatse, in Gboko.

The PDP described the move as a grave departure from the sacred neutrality and moral authority expected of traditional institutions, which are meant to serve as impartial “fathers to all aspirants.”

During the meeting, the Tor Tiv and the Supreme Council endorsed Governor Alia for a second term in 2027. The council also addressed issues including a ban on Indian hemp cultivation in Tiv land, updates on cultural reforms, and a loan scheme to empower Tiv women in trade.

Governor Alia, present at the gathering, expressed gratitude for the endorsement, calling it “humbling and deeply inspiring”. Through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, he thanked the council for recognizing his achievements and pledged to continue rebuilding Benue with transparency, equity, and compassion.

However, the PDP, via its State Publicity Secretary Tim Nyor, condemned the endorsement as a moment of shame and a breach of tradition, warning that it risks defiling the sanctity of the throne and eroding trust in the Tiv traditional institution.

“The Tor Tiv, by virtue of his exalted throne, is a father to all, not a political campaigner. Openly endorsing a sitting governor draws the revered stool into the murky waters of politics,” Nyor said.

The party urged the traditional council to refrain from partisanship, avoid being used as a political instrument, and restore the impartiality and integrity of the Tiv institution.