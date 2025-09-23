Benue PDP Condemns Insecurity, Condoles Families Of Slain Policemen, Villagers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has condemned the worsening insecurity in the state and the killing of security operatives and villagers by suspected herdsmen and local militants in the Katsina-Ala/Ukum axis and other parts of the state.

At least 11 police officers were reportedly massacred in the Sankera axis, which covers Katsina-Ala, Logo, and Ukum LGAs, while two others were killed in Daudu, Guma LGA. Six villagers were also said to have been murdered in Abagena and Atsom communities of Makurdi LGA, bringing the death toll to 19.

In a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Tim Nyor, the PDP commiserated with the families of the slain officers, the Nigeria Police Force, and the affected communities.

The party described the attacks as “another grim reminder of the worsening security crisis in Benue State.”

“Our hearts go out to the bereaved families whose pain and trauma are beyond imagination. It is deeply disheartening that the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia has so far maintained a troubling silence over these repeated attacks on both security personnel and civilians.

“No word of condolence has been offered to the families of the fallen heroes, nor any public condemnation of the heinous acts that continue to rob Benue of its best. Silence in the face of such bloodshed is not an option,” the statement read.

The PDP urged the state government to rise to the challenge, show leadership and urgency, and work with security agencies to protect lives and livelihoods.

“Benue people deserve action, empathy, and a government that speaks and acts decisively when tragedy strikes,” it said.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to standing with all victims of the senseless attacks, vowing to continue speaking for the voiceless until peace and security are restored across the state.