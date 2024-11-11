Benue PDP Condemns Alia’s Political High Handedness, Intolerance

Share

The Benue State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, expressed concern over what it called the alleged “Political high handedness and intolerance” of Governor Hyacinth Alia against other party members and people of the state.

The party was reacting to the governor’s arbitrary banning and incessant disruption of thanksgiving services and peaceful assemblies in the state using his appointees and local government chairmen in the name of “insecurity” when he (the governor) himself is reportedly perpetrating the same menace.

In a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr Tim Nyor, the PDP described the action of the governor against perceived enemies as “a blatant violation of citizen’s rights to freedom of worship, and a fundamental tenet of our democracy”.

It lamented last Sunday’s brutal attack and the disruption of a thanksgiving service in honour of the Senator representing Benue North West Senatorial District, Senator Titus Zam, at NKST Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area of the state, by the chairman of Gwer West local government, Hon. Victor Torsaa Ormim.

“This sacrilegious aberration appears to have become a pattern since the beginning of this administration.

“You will recall that, on Sunday, May 12th, 2024, the former Caretaker Chairman of Konshisha local government, Mr Philip Achua, in the company of thugs invaded and disrupted a thanksgiving mass at the Annunciation Catholic Rectory, in Tsuwe Daka, Konshisha Local Government Area, in honour of the member representing Konshisha/Vandeikya Federal Constituency of Benue State, Hon. Sesoo Ikpagher.

“This attack was supervised by the then caretaker chairman and the Commissioner for Humanitarian And Disaster Management, Benue State, Aondowase Kunde.

“A few weeks later, in the same Konshisha, the former caretaker chairman of Konshisha local government, Philip Achua in the company of thugs attempted to stop a thanksgiving service in honour of Dr. Mathias Byuan at NKST Agidi, Konshisha local government but was heavily resisted by the people and the thanksgiving was eventually held.

“On the 30th June 2024, the then Caretaker Chairman for Guma Local Government, Unongo Simon, attempted to stop a thanksgiving/ church building fundraising service at NKST Daudu in Guma local government, where the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and former governor of the state, Senator George Akume was billed to be the Special Guest.

“Again on July 26th, 2024, a church service at NKST Ihugh, Vandeikya local government, where the Senator representing Benue North West Senatorial District, Senator Emmanuel Udende was a special guest, was called off and no service was held at the church on that faithful Sunday, on the orders of the then Caretaker Chairman of Vandeikya local government, now executive chairman of the local government, Mr Dennis Guda.

“Before the ugly incident at NKST Ihugh, on July 5th, 2024, the same Dennis Guda, in the company of thugs invaded and violently disrupted proceedings at the 40th Priestly Anniversary/Church Building and Celebration of Papal Award Of Monsignor for Rev. Monsignor Michael Nyitor Buter, held at the Divine Providence Rectory, Bebe in Vandeikya Local Government of Benue State.

“The Executive Director, Housing, Finance and Accounts of Federal Housing Authority, FHA, Dr Mathias Ibyuan, was at the anniversary/celebration in his personal capacity and as well as in the representative capacity of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume”.

The party called for an end to the trend, stressing that people of the state have the fundamental right to celebrate their blessings and express their gratitude to God without fear of governmental interference.

It called upon all citizens to stand firm against what it called democratic despotism and urged all citizens to remain vigilant and united in protecting their democracy and fundamental rights.

