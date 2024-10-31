Benue PDP Attributes Party Unity, Peace To Ortom’s Efforts

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has commended the immediate past Governor of the state, Chief Samuel Ortom, saying the peace and unity being enjoyed in the party is as a result of his efforts.

The state Chairman of the party, Mr Ezekiel Adaji, stated this while speaking at a meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party held at the party Secretariat located on Abdullahi Shelleng Road in Makurdi, the state capital.

Adaji who expressed gratitude to the party’s leader Chief Ortom for his unrelenting support, emphasized that the strength of the party is anchored on the collective commitment of all party members.

He stressed the importance of commitment and loyalty to the party’s vision, and urged all members to remain steadfast in their dedication to the party’s collective goals.

He reiterated that “unity is our strength, and working together as a united front is crucial for the success of the PDP in Benue State”.

He charged the Exco to secure their party spaces ahead of 2027, begining from their immediate families, wards, local governments down to the senatorial districts.

The meeting unanimously proposed that a reconciliation committee be formed with members across the state to address and amicably resolve all existing grievances amongst members.

It said the initiative was vital for fostering a more cohesive party structure and ensuring that every voice is heard and respected.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to work collaboratively in harmony, with all members pledging their support to the reconciliation process and the party’s mission.

Responding, the PDP Chairman of Konshisha local government area, Hon. Ane Gwaza, his colleague from Makurdi, Hon. Paul Tion and Hon. Abel Aboje from Apa, all assured the chairman of support, loyalty and cooperation from their various zones.

The party appreciated all members for their active participation and look forward to a stronger, more united Peoples Democratic Party in Benue State.

Share

Please follow and like us: