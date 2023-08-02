Benue PDP Accuses Alia Of Running Govt As Sole Administrator,

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Wednesday accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of ‘running a one-man show administration’ as well as spending state resources on frivolous and expensive trips which are a huge drain on the purse of the state.

The party expressed worry that since its inauguration, the Alia-led administration has not sent a list of Commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation and has arbitrarily placed under lock and key the bank accounts of the entire structure of government in the state, thereby grounding the day to day running of Ministries Department and Agencies, (MDAs).

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom in Makurdi, the party described the governor’s inability to form his cabinet as a breach of Section 147 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended by the Fifth Alteration No. 23 of 2023).

It said by the provisions of that section of the Constitution, the Governor is under mandatory obligation to submit names of nominees for screening and confirmation as commissioners to be appointed into his cabinet within 60 days of his taking the oath of office.

“However, the Benue State Governor failed to adhere to this requirement of law and, rather on deadline day, July 27, 2023, the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hyacinth Dajoh, had read to members of the House at plenary a letter and purported same to have come from the governor in respect of a list of nominees for appointment as Commissioners into his cabinet, but the Speaker had declined making known those nominees.

“While this has been the case, the Benue State Governor has been conducting the business of governance as a sole administrator, and has also arbitrarily placed under lock and key the bank accounts of the entire structure of government in the state, thereby grounding the day to day running of MDAs”.

“PDP is aware that Governor Alia opens those accounts of government to make financial withdrawals as he deems fit and closes them back again, in the fashion of running the government under emergency law in time of war.

“This is a government which, running without a cabinet, has been stumbling from one administrative blunder to another resulting in selective payments of wages to workers under a system of arbitrary deductions from the payments made to those lucky enough to be paid, demotions and outright sacking of workers under the nebulous categorisation of those sacked as “Ghost Workers”.

“This is a one-man show administration which to date has to show for its 65 days in office only the frivolous but expensive travels of the governor in chartered jets and sojourns in 5 Star Luxury hotels across the country which are a huge drain of the purse of the state, while he has forgotten about all the verbose promises he made to the people while campaigning for their votes”.

The party regretted that the governor has not shown the roadmap on how to return the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of the killer Fulani herdsmen to their ancestral homes as he had promised during the campaigns to do in the first 100 days of his coming to office.