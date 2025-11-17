Benue Pays Tribute To Late Newswatch Editor-In-Chief, Agbese At 81

The Benue State Government on Monday expressed heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Chief Dan Agbese, a seasoned journalist and distinguished son of Benue who passed away, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

Deputy Governor of the state, Barr. Sam Ode, in a statement in Makurdi, regretted the demise of “the legendary figure in Nigerian journalism and a distinguished son of Benue”.

Dr. Ode noted that “as co-founder of NewsWatch magazine, Chief Agbese played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of Nigerian journalism, upholding the core principles of truth, integrity, and professionalism.”

He recalled that Agbese’s exalted career included serving as an editor of The Nigeria Standard and The New Nigerian, as well as acting as the General Manager of Radio Benue.

The Deputy Governor, who mentained that until 2010, Chief Agbese was the Editor-in-Chief of NewsWatch magazine, guiding its editorial direction with steadfast commitment and excellence, also described him as “a trailblazer and a pillar of modern journalism in Nigeria.”

He further recalled that Chief Agbese, who was a close friend of Governor Hyacinth Alia, recently demonstrated a deep commitment to the development of the state.

The selfless gesture, he said, “was exemplified when Chief Agbese partnered with the state government to produce special supplements in NewsWatch Plus, in celebration of the current administration’s two-year milestone, further showcasing his dedication to promoting the image and progress of our beloved state.

The Deputy Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ior Ikyereve, prayed for the repose of Chief Agbese’s soul, and asked God to grant comfort and strength to his immediate family.