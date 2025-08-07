Benue Partners IOM To Upgrade Naka Dam Water Plant For IDPs

The Benue State Government, in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), has initiated plans to upgrade the water treatment plant at Naka Dam and construct a transit camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Gwer West Local Government Area.

The project, launched aims to restore access to clean water for both IDPs and host communities while providing temporary shelter for displaced persons until they can safely return to their ancestral homes.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster Management/Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), Sir James Aondoakaa Iorpuu, said the initiative represents a significant step in strengthening humanitarian response in the state. He was represented by the agency’s Programme Manager for IDPs Operations, Mr. Orseer Zege.

Sir Iorpuu commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for his unwavering commitment to the welfare of IDPs and lauded the collaboration with IOM as a key milestone in delivering essential services.

In her remarks, Ms. Aye Olatunde, Acting Head of IOM’s Benue Sub-office, said the visit was aimed at gathering first-hand information about the living conditions of IDPs to guide future interventions. She reaffirmed IOM’s continued support for both immediate relief and long-term solutions for displaced populations in the state.

“As the government works through BSEMA to implement durable solutions for IDPs, IOM remains committed to supporting this vision,” Olatunde stated.

Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Hon. Ormin Torsar Victor, welcomed the initiative and expressed gratitude to Governor Alia for prioritizing the return and resettlement of IDPs in the area. He also assured BSEMA and IOM of the council’s full cooperation in ensuring successful implementation.

The visit included an assessment of the water treatment facility built by the Victim Support Fund at Naka Dam, and an inspection of the NKST IDP camp to evaluate space availability for the proposed transit shelters.