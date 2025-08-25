Benue Partners Brazilian Coy To Revitalise State’s Juice Industry

The Benue State Government has said it has engaged the Sono Group Global, a Brazilian firm, to revitalise and resuscitate its juice company in Makurdi, the state capital.

The Group Managing Director of the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, disclosed this while receiving the Brazilian team in the state.

Dr. Asemakaha who said with the arrival of the team, Benue is set to take the lead in fruit juice concentrate and bio-gas from its residue, expressed optimism that Sono has the pedigree as a company with a balanced sheet profit of over 60.6 million Euros, a tier 1 in the world.

The BIPC boss noted that the partnership with the Brazilian company is a significant milestone in the state’s effort to add value to its oranges.

He added that the partnership between BIPC and their investors, Sono and Picama Group, which will last for fifteen years, marks a new dawn in its efforts to reduce post-harvest losses and boost the state’s economy.

“By investing in our orange produce, these investors are not only creating a stable market for our farmers but also helping to reduce post-harvest losses by up to 80%.

“There will be increased farmers’ income and livelihoods, create job opportunities for our teenage youths and enhance the overall efficiency of our agricultural operations

“It will also contribute to the growth and development of our state’s economy, increase our state’s GDP as well and hold cash within the system.

“This partnership demonstrates the potential for collaboration and innovation in our state’s agricultural sector.

Asemakaha, who implored farmers and the orange association in the state to work together to ensure the success of the initiative, assured that by the end of October 2025, “no orange will leave Benue State to another place as we offtake 100%”.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Sono Group Global, Luiz Arena, said he believes in the resources the state has, assuring that they will get the same quality plant and produce as in Europe.

According to Luiz, “We will not save any effort to make this thing happen. As soon as possible, we will see Nigerian juice in the world market”.

In a remark, the Director General, Benue Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BECCIMA), Tor Tseyina, lauded the initiative but lamented that industry has left young people behind, especially in the North Central region of Nigeria.

“The production machine of Nigeria has left young people behind so much that’s why you hear kidnapping and banditry, because young people have nothing to do.

“But I think when you keep this factory going, I am sure you will get thousands of people who will be ready to even grow oranges for you, so that in no time, you will need to expand the capacity and also optimise and of course, stop Nigeria from importing concentrates from abroad”, said Tseyina.