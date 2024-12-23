Benue: Over 1,000 Pregnant Women Benefit From Akume’s Free Health Outreach

Share

At least, 1,000 pregnant women in Benue State have benefitted from the free health outreach programme organized by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

The health programme which coincided with the 71st birthday of the former Governor of the state, was a further demonstration of his service to humanity.

The event took place in the Tarka Local Government Area, home of the SGF and drew beneficiaries from the 10 council wards of the local government.

Addressing the women and people of the area where delivery kits were also distributed to the women, the Chief Executive Officer of Tyonex Nigeria Limited, Dr Emmanuel Tyohemba Agber, stressed the need for the prevention of anaemia in pregnant women via health outreach and the use of iron and folic acid supplements.

According to him, anaemia during pregnancy remains a significant public health challenge in the country, and across the globe stressing that it is caused by a deficiency of essential nutrients including iron and folic acid which he said are critical for the production of healthy red blood cells.

Dr Agba who said 40 per cent of pregnant cases in women are caused by anaemia, said its consequences include maternal fatigue, increased risk of infections, preterm birth and low birth weight to maternal mortality which he said remains unacceptably high in Nigeria.

He commended Senator Akume for the gesture and sustained support to the less privileged not only in the state but beyond the shores of Benue.

Chairman of the occasion, Mr Daniel Morgan, said the free health services would be replicated across the other 23 local government areas of the state, and implored them to support him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed in office.

Morgan assured the people that many other programmes initiated by Senator Akume were in the pipeline to be benefitted by the people and urged them not to relent in prayers for him.

Share

Please follow and like us: