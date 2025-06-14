Benue: Over 100 Feared Dead In Midnight Armed Herdsmen Attack

Share

Yelewata, a densely populated town in Benue State, was plunged into chaos Friday night as suspected armed herdsmen launched a brutal midnight assault, leaving scores dead and many others with varying degrees of injuries.

Reports indicate that the attackers stormed the town at about 10 p.m. while most residents were asleep and unleashed a deadly assault that continued into the early hours of Saturday.

Local sources estimate that more than 107 people were killed, including two soldiers and a personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Eyewitnesses described a scene of horror: corpses strewn across the town, houses, shops, and food stores set ablaze, with gunshots echoing throughout the night.

Many of the injured are currently receiving medical attention in nearby health facilities, while dozens of survivors have been displaced, further worsening the region’s humanitarian crisis.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, DSP Udeme Edet, confirmed the incident but did not give an official casualty figure. He blamed the attack on suspected bandits.

“The incident happened in the early hours of today (Saturday) when suspected bandits invaded Yelewata town. Police and tactical teams deployed for reinforcement responded swiftly and engaged the attackers in a fierce exchange. Some of the attackers were neutralized in the process,” he said.

“But sadly, some individuals lost their lives and others sustained injuries,” Edet added.

Community sources, however, painted a more harrowing picture. According to Mr. James Aondohemba, a local resident, “Entire families were wiped out. Some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), already victims of previous attacks, were burnt alive in makeshift shelters. Those who tried to flee were shot or hacked down.”

“Charred remains of victims, burnt food stores, and the smoldering ruins of homes are all that remain of what was once a thriving community,” he added.

Mass burial preparations have already begun, as survivors continue to search for missing loved ones.

The tragedy bears similarities to previous attacks, such as the one in Gbagir, Ukum Local Government Area, where warnings of imminent threats were allegedly ignored.

In the Yelewata case, locals said security alerts were issued as early as the previous week, warning of suspicious movements and growing tension. Yet, no preventive action was reportedly taken.

The silence and inaction of the Benue State Government have drawn sharp criticism. Some community members say the ongoing bloodshed signals a systemic failure to protect vulnerable populations and believe the “herder-farmer clash” narrative grossly understates what they describe as genocide against indigenous farming communities.

This attack comes despite earlier directives for the Chief of Army Staff to relocate to Benue to help tackle the spate of killings. Governor Hyacinth Alia had previously attributed the crisis to the activities of foreign herdsmen, but during his Independence Day address, controversially blamed the insecurity on “religious bandits,” a remark that sparked public outrage.

As of the time of filing this report, the death toll in Yelewata has reportedly climbed to 107, with the search for more bodies ongoing.

