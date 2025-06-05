Benue: Our Vehicle Not Attacked, Involved In Passenger Kidnapping –Benue Links Mgt

Share

The authorities of Benue Links transport company yesterday debunked reports that one of their buses was hijacked and its passengers kidnapped in Owukpa, Benue State.

The management, in a statement by the company’s information officer, Johnson Ehi Daniel, described the report as untrue.

It explained that the vehicle in question “has not been in operation for the past four weeks as it is currently undergoing a complete engine overhaul”, and advised the public to disregard the report which it described as misleading.

The company warned originators and distributors of the report that its spread is malicious and a criminal offense under the Cybercrimes Act, as well as relevant provisions of the Criminal and Penal Codes, adding that the company “will not hesitate to exercise her right to seek legal redress against individuals or groups who attempt to damage the company’s reputation”.

The management reiterated its commitment to providing to esteemed passengers with safe, comfortable, reliable, and affordable transport services, at subsidized rates.

