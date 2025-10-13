Benue: Our Land Under Siege For Decades By Terrorists –Group

Residents of Turan in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday lamented the extrajudicial killings of their loved ones by suspected herdsmen terrorists calling on President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene.

Addressing a news conference in Makurdi at the weekend, leaders of the Turan Concern Elites Foundation (TCEF), Dickson Akaatyoo and Iyua Joel Korinjo, condemned the massacre of armless people of Turan land including women and school children in cold blood.

They said: “For over two decades, Turan land has been under siege by armed herdsmen and terrorists. “We have suffered displacement, we have buried thousands, we have endured hunger, fear and different losses. “Yet, through it all, we have remained peaceful, law-abiding, and hospitable.

“We welcomed soldiers into our land with open arms, believing they came to protect us. But time after time, they have turned those arms against our people.” The group further stated that throughout the period of sustained attacks, the Nigerian Army deployed to the area has not deemed it fit “to confront the bandits who kill our people and even some members of their personnel on our land occupied by these terrorists”.