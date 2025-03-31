Benue: Otukpo Mayor Commends Alia’s Efforts To Restore Water Supply

Share

The Mayor of Otukpo, Aloga Ogbogo, has commended the decisive steps taken by Governor Hyacinth Alia to restore water supply to Otukpo town and its environs.

In a statement personally signed by Ogbogo and made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi, he, on behalf of the Idoma Area Traditional Council, acknowledged the Governor’s approval for the payment of the outstanding contract sum to CGC, the Chinese firm responsible for constructing the Otobi/Otukpo and Katsina-Ala Water Works.

He noted that this directive underscores the governor’s commitment to the welfare of the people of Otukpo and Idoma land, recognizing the essential role of water in daily life.

Describing Governor Alia as “a beacon of development and hope for the state,” Chief Ogbogo praised the significant milestones achieved within the governor’s tenure of less than two years.

He appealed to CGC, the Ministry of Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, and other relevant partners to ensure that the rehabilitation of the waterworks is executed in strict adherence to specifications, guaranteeing a sustainable and uninterrupted water supply for the people.

The Mayor of Otukpo also urged stakeholders to conduct public sensitization on the rehabilitation process and ensure the proper reticulation of pipelines across Otukpo town for efficient water distribution.

Additionally, he called on residents to safeguard all water installations to prevent vandalism and any disruptions to the water supply.

While extending warm Eid-el-Fitr felicitations to the Muslim community in Otukpo and its environs, Ogbogo encouraged them to use the festive period to promote love, generosity, and prayers for peace, security, and harmony in Idoma land.

He appreciated the efforts of the Acting Ward Head of Ward 2, Otukpo, Ben Eche Ochela, for enhancing security through community policing.

He urged residents of the ward to foster unity and avoid actions that could lead to discord or instability, emphasizing that peace and security are vital for progress and development.

