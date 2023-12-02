Benue: Ortom Hails Senate’s Stance On LG Councils As APC Suspends Six Ward Chairmen

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom has commended the Senate for its resolution by condemning the arbitrary dissolution of democratically elected Local Government Councils in the state and other states of the federation.

Chief Ortom described the intervention of the nation’s Upper Chamber of Parliament as a significant move that reflects a commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring the autonomy of Local Government administration across the country.

The former governor’s position came hours after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state suspended six ward chairmen during its emergency meeting convened to iron out various misgivings and agitations in the party presided over by the chairman of the party, Comrade Austin Agada.

Among the issues discussed at the meeting, according to a statement by the APC’s Publicity Secretary, Daniel Ihomun, included the communique purportedly issued by APC Local Government Party Chairmen against Governor Hyacinth Alia alleging his arbitrary appointment of the caretaker chairmen on the people “without recourse to the party and without consulting leadership and members of the party who prepared a fertile ground for the political party on which platform he was handed the ticket on the platter of gold to run for the 2023 general election”.

The dissolution of the PDP chairmen and subsequent appointment of caretaker committee chairmen by Governor Alia prompted the swift intervention of the Senate on Friday urging the governor to reverse the decision to sack the 23 elected local government councils on the platform of the PDP in the state.

The Senate among other things also said placing Caretaker Committees to replace elected local government councils is an aberration and alien to the 1999 constitution (as amended) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and urged the federal government to withhold statutory allocations to the local government councils not democratically elected.

However, Chief Ortom, in a reaction on the matter via a statement by his media aide Mr. Terver Akase, said “The unanimous resolution by the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly represents a crucial step in safeguarding the democratic process at the grassroots level”.

The former governor said “The Senate’s decision is a proactive measure which also has the potency to deter any act that undermines the democratic rights of citizens and the principles of good governance.

By calling for the withholding of statutory allocations to non-democratically elected local government councils, the former Benue Governor noted that “the Senate has indeed demonstrated a firm stance against dictatorial tendencies”.

He particularly commended Senator Abba Moro for his proactive motion which drew urgent attention to the issue of the unconstitutionally sacked local government councils in Benue State.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of APC in the state, Comrade Austin Agada, according to the statement said the meeting to address the lingering crisis in the party “will be in phases so as to provide aggrieved members of the party, the opportunity to ventilate their grievances freely without fear of victimisation”.

The party’s EXCO further adopted the recommendation of the disciplinary committee on the party in the Gwer-West local government area which recommended the suspension of the six ward chairmen of the party in the council, suspended the ward chairmen, and swore in their deputies to act as ward chairmen with immediate effect.

The suspended Ward chairmen included: Hon. Homga Terwase- Avihijime Council Ward, Hon. Tyegh Steven – Gaambe/Ushin Council Ward, Hon. Awanbe Celestine – Ikyaghev Council Ward, Hon. Kongo Joseph- Mbabuande Council Ward, Hon. Tarza Utor- Mbapa Council Ward and Hon. Peven Zacharia- Sengev Council Ward.

“On the issue of Oju LGA, the Exco also adopted the recommendation of the committee and removed the party chairman, Hon. Onah Michael Ogbogo whom investigation revealed was a Lecturer at the College of Education Oju and ordered his Deputy Hon. Collins Ahonye to take over from him”.

On the communique written by the Forum of APC Local Government Chairmen against Governor Alia, Comrade Agada urged the local government chairmen to exercise restraint as the matter will be handled in-house amicably.

Agada promised to liaise with the governor to resolve all the concerns raised in the communique, assuring that Governor Alia, whom he described as a listening leader, will address them on the interest and peace of the party.

Others who spoke at the meeting including, Hon. Terver Aginde, Prof. John Enyi, Rt. Hon. Mathias Mtserkyaa and Engr. John Tion, all applauded Comrade Agada and members of the State Executive Committee for their swift intervention.

They urged the Local Government Chairmen of the party to sheath their sword and exercise patience as according to them “the party and the Governor are on the same page on the matter and it will be resolved as amicably”.