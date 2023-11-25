Benue: Ortom Bids Farewell To Former Aide, Amase

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, yesterday paid glowing tribute to his former Principal Private Secretary, Dr Stephen Amase who was buried at Tse-Amase Ute Village in Gwer-East Local Government Area of the state.

Chief Ortom who was accompanied by other prominent Nigerians, in his funeral oration, described Dr. Amase as an exceptional individual who touched the lives of many and whose contributions would be greatly missed.

He said, “Today, we mourn the loss of a dedicated public servant, a loyal friend, and a remarkable individual, Dr. Amase whose untimely departure has left a void that cannot be filled. As my Principal Private Secretary, he was an integral part of my team, providing support, guidance, and wisdom throughout my two terms as the Governor of Benue State.

“His commitment to public service was unparalleled, and his contributions were instrumental to the success of our administration.

“Beyond his achievements as a seasoned administrator, Dr. Amase was a compassionate and God-fearing person”, Chief Ortom stated.

The former Governor, in a statement by his media aide, Mr Terver Akase, urged the family, friends and the entire people of Gwer to honour the memory of their son by sustaining the schools he established to provide knowledge to numerous young people.

He prayed that God grants the Amase family solace and the strength to bear the irreparable loss as he receives enteral rest.

Two long-time friends of the late Amase who were on Chief Ortom’s entourage, former Senate Minority Leader Philips Aduda and former Senator for Borno Central, Mala Ali, Dr Amase served the country and his state diligently and would be remembered for establishing and maintaining friendly ties across the nation.

Others who spoke at the funeral included former Benue State Governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam who was represented by erstwhile PDP State Deputy Chairman in Benue, Dr. Tsetim Ayaagwer and the member, House of Representatives for Gwer/Gwer-West Federal Constituency, Arc. Asema Achado.

Former Benue State Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, former Secretary to the Benue State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijohor, SAN, former Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Tivlumun Nyitse, Commissioners, Special Advisers and other appointees in the previous administration, as well as a number of elders and stakeholders, were among dignitaries who witnessed the burial.