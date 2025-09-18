Benue: OPWS Commander Closes Drone, Jammer System Training 

The Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Major General Moses Gara, on Monday declared closed the Basic Drone Operation and Jammer System Training for officers and soldiers under the OPWS Area of Responsibility.

The closing ceremony, held at Joe Akaahan Cantonment in Makurdi, marked the end of the intensive training designed to boost the operational capacity of troops in surveillance, force protection, and search-and-rescue missions.

Major General Gara stressed the importance of the training, noting that the newly acquired drone capability would give troops a strategic advantage in tackling security threats.

“With these drones, troops can now identify objects and monitor activities from a distance of over 3,000 meters, thereby providing a decisive edge in confronting adversaries. Criminals who threaten peace and security can now be tracked to their hideouts and dealt with appropriately,” he said.

He urged participants to deploy their newly acquired skills in daily operations to consolidate the successes already recorded by OPWS in the fight against insecurity.

In a statement issued by Acting Media Information Officer, Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, the Force Commander expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for approving the deployment of drones and supporting the training. He also commended senior Army officials, including the Chief of Policy and Plans, the Chief of Training, and the Commander of the Nigerian Army Space Command, Major General U.G. Ogeleka, for facilitating the programme.

Special recognition was given to the Commander of the 401 Special Forces Brigade and Sector 1 OPWS, Colonel Kolawole Bukoye, for hosting the event, as well as to the instructors for their commitment.

Speaking on behalf of the graduating participants, Captain O.J. Abua thanked the Force Commander for the initiative and pledged that the skills gained would be put to effective use in the field.

Highlights of the event included a course appraisal briefing, closing remarks by the Special Guest of Honour, practical demonstrations, and a vote of thanks.