Benue: ‘Operation Zenda’ Rescues Kidnapped Victim In Coma

The Commander of Operation Zenda in Benue State, Mr. Felix A. Nomiyugh on Tuesday said men of the Operation rescued a kidnapped victim in a state of coma.

Mr Nomiyugh who disclosed this during an interaction with journalists in his office in Makurdi, said the victim was rescued at Zaki-Biam around Tine Nune area in Ukum Local Government Area of the state following a tip-off.

He said, on getting wind of the incident, he and his men rushed to the place where the victim, who was being taken into the bush was abandoned by the abductors, stressing that the quick intervention of the men saved the life of the victim.

According to him, “On Saturday men of Operation Zenda rescued a kidnapped victim at Zaki-Biam near Tine Nune area.

“We got information that someone was kidnapped so we immediately rushed to that place and we were able to rescue the victim.

“Infact, he was being taken away into the bush but because of our quick intervention, the abductors abandoned the victim and we rescued him in a state of coma.

“He was later taken to the General Hospital in Zaki-Biam and he is back to life now”.

Operation Zenda’s helmsman said they are doing a lot to rid the state of criminals and expressed the hope to do more so that Benue will be safe.

Mr Nomiyugh reiterated the readiness of the security outfit to partner with the media to ease the work of crime prevention in all nooks and crannies of the state.