June 5, 2025
Benue: One Killed, Another Missing As Suspected Herders Attack Egwuma Agatu

Tension has gripped the Egwuma community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, following a deadly attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday evening.

According to local sources, two men who were returning from Olegomachi to Egwuma were ambushed by the armed assailants.

One of the victims was reportedly shot dead on the spot, while the second remains missing as of press time. Residents told newsmen that the attackers have occupied large swathes of Egwuma land since October 1, 2024, when military personnel previously deployed to the area withdrew.

The absence of security forces has left the community vulnerable to repeated attacks and displacement. “This is not the first time. Since the soldiers left last year, our people have been living in fear.

The Fulani have taken over our farmlands, and now they are killing our people,” a community elder who asked not to be named told our correspondent.

