Benue NUT Lauds Alia For Repositioning Basic Education

The Benue State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Terna Levi Akuma, has commended the efforts of Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia towards repositioning the basic education sector in the state.

Akuma stated this during an interactive session with the Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Grace Adagba, after monitoring the ongoing Computer-Based Test (CBT) preparatory for the recruitment of 9,700 teachers as directed by the governor.

He said with the transparent and sincere manner the exercise is being handled, teachers who will finally make the list will be those with the best brains, who are eminently qualified.

