Benue: No Impeachment Plot Against Gov Alia – Speaker

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Aondona Dajoh has bruised aside widespread reports that lawmakers in the Assembly were plotting to impeach Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Dajoh was reacting to a report by the Nigeria Concord Newspaper that he has “bowed to pressures from the handlers of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume to carry out an impeachment process against Governor Alia.

According to the newspaper, some lawmakers have already been allegedly induced with Jeeps, cash gifts and houses by powerful politicians in Abuja to perfect the plot, citing the crisis that led to the emergence of principal officers of the House, the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) among others as the fulcrum of the alleged impeachment plot.

But the Speaker, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Raphael Akume Ityav, maintained that “the Benue State House of Assembly under his watch is preoccupied with making quality laws for the good governance of the state and does not have time for frivolities”.

Hon. Dajoh “wondered why non-investigative journalism has become the hallmark of Nigerian Concord Newspaper and warned the media house to desist from falsehood against the State Assembly or risk judicial action.

He stated that in as much as the role of the Assembly is to act as a check on the executive based on the principles of separation of powers as championed by Baron de Montesquieu, the spirit of the Laws (1748), for now, there are no anxieties.