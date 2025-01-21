Benue: Nine SEMA Staff Escape Death In Ghastly Road Accident 

Share

…Bus summersaults three times before stopping – information officer

At least nine staff of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Monday narrowly escaped death in an accident that occured near Daudu town in Guma Local Government Area while returning from an official assignment.

The Information Officer of the agency, Mr Ager Tema who confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday, said “The accident occured when another vehicle suddenly surged onto the main road from a busy path without warning”, adding that “In an effort to avoid a collision, the driver of the SEMA bus swerved, causing the bus to somersault three times before coming to a halt”.

Mr Tema said however that no casualty was recorded, adding that all the affected staff were responding positively to treatment in the hospital.

He listed the affected staff to include: Iortim Raphael (Ortese Camp), Adimbo Gloria (Ortese Camp), Abi Jairus (Ortese Camp), Benedicta Iorzua (Ortese Camp), Joy Anwase (Uikpiam Camp), Hon. Terhemen Liam (Uikpiam Camp), Ngunan Ann Toryima (Abagena Camp), Sewuese Terzungwe (Abagena Camp) and Ordoon Charles (Driver).

Narrating how the incident happened to newsmen, the driver of SEMA vehicle, Ordoon Charles, described the incident as both ‘horrifying and terrifying’, saying “we are deeply thankful to God that no lives were lost”.

Meanwhile, Tema has acknowledged the key role played by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management/Benue-SEMA, Sir James Iorpuu, in ensuring immediate conveyance of the affected staff to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) for treatment.

“In addition, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently signed between BSEMA and BSUTH Makurdi, has guaranteed top-notch medical attention for the injured staff. This partnership is expected to accelerate their recovery process”.

