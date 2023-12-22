Benue, NEMA Flag-Off Distribution Of Relief Materials To Farmers/Herders Clashes

The North Central Zonal Headquarters of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Benue State Government yesterday flagged of the distribution of relief materials to the victims of farmers herders clashes and flood disaster victims in the state.

The exercise took place at North Bank, Baka IDP camp in Makurdi local government area of the state.

Addressing the IDPs, the Director General of NEMA, North Central Zonal Coordinator, Mr Eugene Louis Nyelong said the items were approved after the joint assessment carried out by NEMA, North Central Zonal Office and Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA).

Mr Nyelong commended the unflinching support of Governor Alia and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume for ensuring the release of the items to assist the IDPs and further cushion the effect of the hardship they suffered in the cause of their stay in camps and those affected by the flood.

The NEMA helmsman expressed the agency’s readiness to sustain the support to persons of concern in the state and thanked Governor Alia for complementing the federal government’s effort in providing palliatives to the people.

The Executive Secretary,

of SEMA, Mr James Iorpuu, who received the relief support on behalf of the state government, appreciated the federal government for the support, noting that the relief items will go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of the IDPs and flood victims.

Mr Iorpuu, represented by the Head of Administration and Supply, Mr Donald Komgbenda, urged the displaced people to support Governor Alia’s administration, describing the governor as being focused, committed and consistent in his promise to restore enduring peace in troubled communities as well as return the IDPs back to their ancestral homes.

He assured the IDPs and 2023 flood victims of a transparent distribution of the relief assistance.

Items donated by NEMA included: 1,500 bags of 10kg rice, 500 bags of gari, 1500 bags of 10kg beans, 200 kegs of vegetable and palm oil each, 90 cartons of tin tomatoes (sachet) and 40 cartons of seasoning cubes as well as non-food items such as mattresses, blankets, detergents, zinc nails, women and men’s wears and children wears amongst others.