Benue Needs Urgent Urban Renewal – Ityoachimin

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Godwin Ityoachimin, has called for urgent urban renewal of major cities in the state, lamenting the lack of sustainable infrastructural development.

Ityoachimin, who contested the APC governorship ticket in 2023 and plans to vie again in 2027, said the absence of deliberate efforts to develop infrastructure has made the state “embarrassingly unattractive” to the Organised Private Sector (OPS).

Speaking during an interactive session with members of the Conference of Benue Journalists (CBJ) in Abuja, the retired federal director and estate surveyor decried the deterioration of urban centers such as Makurdi, Gboko, and Otukpo.

“The direct imagery of these cities conveys squalor, filth, poverty, and decay,” he said. “By February 2026, Benue will mark its Golden Jubilee, but what you see today does not reflect that milestone. Should our people wait for eternity to experience a good life? The answer is no.”

According to him, urban regeneration and the proper administration of land allocation and titling are essential to attract private investment and spur physical development across the state.

“This is just one facet of the broader development agenda needed to reposition Benue for investment and growth,” he added. “Other critical areas include interventions in agriculture, education, skill acquisition, and political inclusiveness.”

On agriculture, Ityoachimin said the state has long neglected the effective turnaround of profitable value chains. He advocated for agribusiness-oriented, mechanised farming practices to maximize Benue’s comparative advantage.

“There’s a need for the government to buy produce directly from farmers and resell to industries through marketing boards. This would guarantee farmers profit and catalyze the rise of cottage industries across communities,” he stated.

Ityoachimin also criticized the absence of strategic planning in tackling challenges facing the people, particularly in education.

He observed that while progressive states are aligning with science and technology, Benue continues to focus on courses like Philosophy, Sociology, and Anthropology that offer little contribution to 21st-century development.

“It’s time Benue aggressively promotes science and tech education,” he said. “Our youth have the natural capacity to excel, but we must prepare them for a future shaped by Artificial Intelligence.”

He further noted that Benue has a wealth of talent whose potential remains untapped due to poor governance structures.

He raised concerns over the state’s uninspired investment environment and lack of support for commerce and industry.

“The absence of a Chamber of Commerce and the failure to activate the federally approved Makurdi Free Trade Zone are worrying,” he said. “NEPZA is willing to assist the state through the process, but the political will is missing.”

On insecurity, the former aspirant reiterated the need for state police, arguing that its advantages far outweigh its perceived risks.

He also emphasized the importance of inclusive governance, stressing that all ethnic groups in the state deserve fair representation and participation in its development.

Share