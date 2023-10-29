Benue NASS Caucus Thanks Tinubu, Akume Over Appointment Of Ukeyima

The Benue National Assembly Caucus has applauded President Bola Tinubu and Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume over the appointment of Akutah Pius Ukeyima as the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

In a statement signed by its Spokesman, Hon. Philip Agbese, the group said the choice of Ukeyima for such a highly revered role has again given Benue a sense of belonging in President Tinubu’s government.

Ukeyima is an expert in International Criminal law and recently occupied the position of the Principal State Counsel within the Office of the Honorable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice under the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Until his appointment, he was Assistant Director/Head, Central Authority Unit, International Cooperation Department, office of the Hon. Attorney-General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice.

“We are proud of the appointment of Akutah Pius Ukeyima as the NSC CEO/ ES. Over the years, Ukeyima has proven his mettle and we are excited about his next task,” Agbese said.

“Throughout his career, he has shown expertise in international law and justice, legal writing, and consultation offering guidance whilst engaging in the prosecution of counter-terrorism cases, as well as actively participating in arbitration and dispute resolution processes.

“Ukeyima is also well-versed in United Nations conventions, regional and sub-regional charters, as well as agreements, with a deep understanding of the operations of public international institutions and multinational corporations within the realm of international politics.

“He has actively contributed to the successful negotiation of numerous Bilateral Agreements between Nigeria and several nations about Mutual Legal Assistance and Extradition.

” As the new head of the port economic regulator and a trade facilitation agency, we believe that his wealth of experience and vast academic background will birth a revolution in the shipping business.

“We are optimistic that Ukeyima will promote fair trade practices in the industry amongst the providers and consumers of shipping and port services.

“Over the years, millions of naira have been lost to shipping companies by freight forwarders. We, therefore, want to charge our beloved brother to ensure that the quality, quantity, and cost of services in the entire transportation and logistics chain are moderated and standardized in line with global best practices.

“On this note, the Benue NASS Caucus wishes to thank Mr. President and SGF Akume for Ukeyima’s appointment and hope that he will make our state proud as he has always done”.