Benue: NAPTIP Busts Child Trafficking Syndicate, Rescues 26 

Adekoye continued, “The suspects organised meetings with villagers and traditional leaders, convincing them that the project would sponsor children’s education.

“Parents were deceived into signing consent forms or verbally agreeing to release their children, with promises that they would see them again after three years. Over 300 children were reportedly handed over to the suspects. Some parents were unaware or did not sign any consent forms.

“The children, aged between one and thirteen years, were transported to orphanage homes in Abuja and Nasarawa States, where they were allegedly sold to interested couples under the guise of adoption for amounts ranging from ₦1m to ₦3m per child.”

NAPTIP said the children’s identities were altered to frustrate tracing efforts, with new names and fabricated birth records issued through some complicit officials.

Four orphanages linked to the network, located along Kaigini, Kubwa Expressway, Abuja; Masaka Area 1, Abacha Road, Mararaba; and behind the International Market, Mararaba, have been sealed pending investigation.

The case came to light on May 1, 2025, when a distraught father petitioned NAPTIP, alleging that his four-year-old son had been given to an NGO by his mother-in-law without his consent.

When he demanded the child’s return, he was told he could only see him “after three years.”

The complaint, NAPTIP said, triggered an investigation that uncovered a wider multi-state network of child trafficking, illegal adoption, and forgery, one that exploited Nigeria’s weak regulatory framework for children’s homes.

“One complainant alleged that he paid N2.8m as an adoption fee and N100,000 consultancy fee to a member of the syndicate.

“The identities of many rescued children had been changed, complicating tracing efforts,” the statement read.

NAPTIP’s Director-General, Binta Bello, condemned the operation as “unbelievable and mind-bugling,” calling it a “national crisis” that demands urgent government and public response.

She said the issues of child trafficking and adoption are becoming a national crisis that requires urgent attention from all relevant stakeholders.

“This is unacceptable, and those already arrested in connection with this wicked act shall be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Our Children are not commodities to be displayed in Orphanages and sold at will to the highest bidders. This must stop”, the NAPTIP Boss stated.

She continued, “A few weeks ago, based on credible intelligence, I expressed concern and alerted the State Ministries of Women Affairs on the unpatriotic and illegal activities of some Orphanage Operators across the Country.

“It is painful that some unpatriotic elements with recognised entities and status, now use their social class to deceive the already vulnerable people in the crisis-prone communities, traffic their children, most of whom narrowly escape death in the wake of communal or farmer–herder clashes, and sell them to challenged parents in the name of adoption without the valid legal consent of the parents.

Bello reiterated NAPTIP’s commitment to “rooting out all fraudulent adoption networks” and called on state governments to tighten oversight of orphanages and faith-based child-care centres.