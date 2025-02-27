Benue: NANS Urges IGP To Rescue Kidnapped Varsity Students

Share

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has charged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to rescue the abducted female students of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue State.

The NANS National Public Relations Officer, Samson Adeyemi made this appeal in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the female students of the engineering department were abducted on the university campus while returning from a night reading.

Following the incident, the University management ordered the school closure as the management confirmed that three students were kidnapped while the students claimed that four students were involved in the incident.

Reacting to the abduction, Adeyemi described it as barbaric and a dent in the security architecture of the country. He expressed displeasure towards the audacity of the abductors to carry out the act on the university campus.

READ ALSO

He urged students of the university to remain calm while stressing that all hands were on deck to ensure that the students were safely rescued.

Adeyemi stated, “It is sad to hear that the students were kidnapped on the university’s campus. This shows that our campuses are no longer safe and it is a dent in the security architecture of this country. How the kidnapping occurred is barbaric.

“Higher institutions are supposed to be safe and secure for learning and the right of every student be protected.

“The leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Students is appealing to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to immediately deploy resources to rescue the abducted students.

“I am appealing to the students to remain calm. The NANS Headquarters will liaise with necessary quarters to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students.” Adeyemi concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us: