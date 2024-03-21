Benue: More Than 300 Benefit From NYSC 1st Quarter Health Outreach

No fewer than 300 patients have benefited from the 1st quarter of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) free medical outreach programme in Benue State.

The programme titled: Health Initiative For Rural Dwellers (HIRD) was flagged off in the Ukwu-Owukpa community in Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue State by the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Abe Dankaro Ashumate.

According to a statement on Thursday by Principal Public Relations Officer, NYSC Benue State, Victoria Ogwuche, the caregivers were corps members, who comprised 6 doctors, 6 nurses, 5 lab scientists and other corps members.

She explained that the programme kicked off on Tuesday and lasted till Thursday.

Ashumate during his address, noted that the NYSC- HIRD was introduced in 2014 and was a medical outreach platform to contribute to the well-being of indigent persons at the grassroot by granting them easier access to free and quality healthcare.

He added that, so far, innumerable less privileged persons across Nigeria had benefited hugely from the noble initiative.

Ashumate, equally pointed out that the NYSC Director General, Brig-Gen YD Ahmed, had said the programme was highly needed especially in consideration of the current harsh economic situation.

He called on the people to treat all corps members with a high sense of love and respect and similarly encouraged them to allow their children to serve in other States just the way others were serving them.

He commended the owners of the hospital used for the outreach, Dr Agada Boniface Apochi and Mrs Hilda Apochi, for building the gigantic structure and for supporting the programme immensely.

He further urged the people of the community to continue to pray and support them considering the huge gesture.

Ashumate finally called on good-spirited individuals and corporate organisations to support the quarterly programme with drugs and other logistics, looking at its relevance.

The Assistant Director, CDS, Mr Awaja Peter, said that the essence of the Health Initiative was to bring treatment closer to members of communities who were bereft of opportunity for prompt and adequate medical service.

Also, the representative of the Ukwu-Owukpa community, Hon.Sunday Agada, appreciated the NYSC for the Health Initiative, while praying for God to continue to bless the NYSC scheme and the owners of the hospital for providing the enabling environment.