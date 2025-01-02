Benue: More Farmers Flee Kwande, As Armed Herders Make Unsuccessful Attempt To Attack Again

Share

Many persons affected by the armed herdsmen attack in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State during the December 25 last year’s bloody attack are still streaming into safer areas with their children and food items.

This follows an attempt by armed herdsmen to force their way back into the communities, leading to unrelenting shooting in Mbaav District.

The situation is increasingly making life unbearable for farmers and others, as the communities which are naturally endowed with fertile soil that is good for cultivation of rice, bambara nut and yam among other food crops are being deserted.

A source from the area, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba, who spoke to New Telegraph yesterday, said there were continuous gunshots at Mbaav District by the armed invaders who made futile attempts to cross over to Anwase and other adjourning settlements to cause mayhem.

Mr. Akerigba said, “in my area at Mbaav, the continuous shootings by the herdsmen seemed like they were making repressive efforts to advance close to Anwase where they killed people on Christmas day, but it was, however unsuccessful.”

He told New Telegraph that security personnel earlier promised by the Federal Government to commence patrols were yet to be deployed as at press time and appealed to the Government to honour its promise by sending security men to the now deserted communities to help protect the lives and property of the people who are eager to return home.

At least 75 farmers in the area, a community leader, say have been murdered in cold blood since the attacks.

